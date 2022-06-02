WCS High School Athletes Win State Titles in Spring Fling

WCS high school student-athletes won more than a dozen State titles during the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Spring Fling Tournament May 24-27.
Students competed in the Olympic-style tournament for track and field, boys’ soccer, baseball, softball and tennis. The Brentwood High boys’ soccer team won its first State title since 2012 in the Division I Class AAA tournament after beating Bearden High 4-1. The BHS team includes Thomas Fields, Leo York, Aidan Parker, Wyatt Rogers, Jack Hudson, Jack Boring, William Jaser, Cline Simmons, Cooper Bailey, Forrest Weels, Ryder Conway, Andres Martinez, Liam Cullison, Charlie Snider, Reid McAdams, Aidan Jones, Wylie Thompson, Austin Kammer, Jojo Lippe, Blue Leatham, Jack Doyle, Adam Jaser, Turner Simmons, Luke Armistead and Joey Spagnola. Their head coach is Mike Purcell.
“Winning State for these guys is a pretty big deal,” said Purcell. “The seniors, in particular, have been chasing the dream for the last three years, and they finally got what they worked so hard for.”
Page High’s boys’ soccer team won the Division I Class AA tournament, making this the first State title for boys’ soccer program. PHS defeated Valor College Prep 1-0. The Page High team includes Dominick Quarantello, Andrew Burns, Josh Goodwin, Trevor Rovey, David McDougall, Parker Walls, Hyatt McDonald, Logan Mueller, Thomas Livingston, Charlie Chism, John Gorman, Nate Neely, Jesus Villaneuva, Evan Bones, Carter Teachout, John Michael Johnston and David Hollman. They are coached by Nathan Clapp.
Brentwood High’s Disha Javagal, Nisha Javagal, Emsley Meier, Joelle Krikorian and Holly Cochrane are the girls’ Team Tennis Division I Class AA champions. They are coached by Haley Stoever.
Franklin High athletes Lisa Messier and Sofia Messier won the girls’ Doubles Division I Class AA title. Their coach is Matthew Lacheta.
WCS students brought home 10 State titles in track and field. In the boys’ Class AAA, Brentwood High’s Aiden Carter is the Decathlon State champion. In the girls’ Class AAA, the team defended their 4×800-Meter Relay State title. The BHS girls’ track and field team also won the overall Team Rankings. The BHS coach is Joe Fedoris.
From Centennial High, Gabrielle Boulay won the girls’ Class AAA 800-Meter Run. Her coach is Sam Ridley.
Claire Stegall, from Nolensville High, won both the girls’ Class AAA 1,600-Meter Run and 3,200-Meter Run. Her teammate, Elise Dobson, won the Class AAA Outdoors Pentathlon. Her coach is Kyle Manderfield.
Page High’s Cole Combs won the boys’ Class AA Discus Throw. His coach is Marco Harris.
Reghan Grimes, from Ravenwood High, successfully defended both her Class AAA Shot Put and Discus Throw State titles. Her coach is Pete Mueller.
The State champions, runners-up and student-athletes who placed in the top five of their track and field competitions are listed below:
Boys’ Soccer
Class AA Champions
- Page High
Class AAA Champions
- Brentwood High
Boys’ Tennis
Class AAA Team Runner-Up
- Ravenwood High
Class AAA Singles Runner-Up
- Patrick Delves, Ravenwood High
Girls’ Tennis
Class AA Team Champions
- Brentwood High
Class AA Doubles Champions
- Lisa Messier and Sofia Messier, Franklin High
Class AAA Singles Runner-Up
- Grace Stout, Ravenwood High
Boys’ Track and Field
Class AA Discus Throw
- First: Cole Combs, Page High
Class AA 4×800-Meter Relay
- Fifth: Fairview High
Class AA 110-Meter Hurdles
- Fifth: Jordan Rutland, Page High
Class AA 1,600-Meter Run
- Fifth: Matthew Andrea, Fairview High
Class AA 300-Meter Hurdles
- Fourth: Jordan Rutland, Page High
Class AAA Pole Vault
- Third: Canon Kinder, Brentwood High
Class AAA Long Jump
- Fourth: Sterling Weldon, Nolensville High
Class AAA Triple Jump
- Second: Lance Powell, Nolensville High
- Fifth: Aiden Carter, Brentwood High
Class AAA High Jump
- Third: James Patrick, Franklin High
- Fifth: Donovan Starr, Ravenwood High
Class AAA Discus Throw
- Second: Mason Green, Ravenwood High
- Third: Fisher Anderson, Franklin High
Class AAA 4×800-Meter Relay
- Fifth: Brentwood High
Class AAA 110-Meter Hurdles
- Fifth: Aiden Carter, Brentwood High
Class AAA 1,600-Meter Run
- Second: Miles Ramer, Ravenwood High
- Fourth: Brody Chapman, Brentwood High
Class AAA 400-Meter Dash
- Fourth: Allain Hudson, Brentwood High
Class AAA 300-Meter Hurdles
- Fourth: James Patrick, Franklin High
Class AAA 800-Meter Run
- Fourth: Brycen Biskner, Ravenwood High
Class AAA 3,200-Meter Run
- Fourth: Brody Chapman, Brentwood High
- Fifth: Miles Ramer, Ravenwood High
Class AAA Decathlon
- First: Aiden Carter, Brentwood High
- Fourth: Canon Kinder, Brentwood High
Class AAA Team Rankings
- Third: Brentwood High
Girls’ Track and Field
Class AA 4×800-Meter Relay
- Second: Page High
- Fourth: Fairview High
Class AA 100-Meter Dash
- Fifth: Kendall Jewett, Page High
Class AA 1,600-Meter Run
- Third: Sophia Boutros, Page High
- Fourth: Gabrielle Boutros, Page High
Class AA 800-Meter Run
- Fourth: Sophia Boutros, Page High
Class AA 4×400-Meter Relay
- Third: Page High
Class AA Outdoor Pentathlon
- Fifth: Loren Sloan, Fairview High
Class AAA Pole Vault
- Second: Kailey Ludwig, Ravenwood High
Class AAA Long Jump
- Fifth: Alyssa Arkava, Ravenwood High
Class AAA High Jump
- Second: Elise Dobson, Nolensville High
Class AAA Shot Put
- First: Reghan Grimes, Ravenwood High
Class AAA Discus Throw
- First: Reghan Grimes, Ravenwood High
Class AAA 4×800-Meter Relay
- First: Brentwood High
- Fourth: Centennial High
Class AAA 100-Meter Hurdles
- Third: Sophie Yount, Brentwood High
- Fifth: Elise Dobson, Nolensville High
Class AAA 100-Meter Dash
- Third: Kaylen Thomas, Ravenwood High
- Fourth: Nyla Mackey, Independence High
Class AAA 4×200-Meter Relay
- Fourth: Brentwood High
Class AAA 1,600-Meter Run
- First: Claire Stegall, Nolensville High
- Third: Jaynie Halterman, Independence High
- Fourth: Jordan Rayl, Ravenwood High
Class AAA 400-Meter Dash
- Second: Logan Brownfield, Brentwood High
Class AAA 800-Meter Run
- First: Gabrielle Boulay, Centennial High
- Fifth: Peyton Strauss, Brentwood High
Class AAA 200-Meter Dash
- Fourth: Sophie Yount, Brentwood High
- Fifth: Kaylen Thomas, Ravenwood High
Class AAA 3,200-Meter Run
- First: Claire Stegall, Nolensville High
- Second: Jaynie Halterman, Independence High
Class AAA 4×400-Meter Relay
- Second: Brentwood High
Class AAA Outdoor Pentathlon
- First: Elise Dobson, Nolensville High
- Second: Sophie Yount, Brentwood High
- Third: Kiersten Bell, Brentwood High
Class AAA Overall Team
- First: Brentwood High
- Third (Tie): Nolensville High
- Third (Tie): Ravenwood High