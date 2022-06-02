WCS High School Athletes Win State Titles in Spring Fling

WCS high school student-athletes won more than a dozen State titles during the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Spring Fling Tournament May 24-27.

Students competed in the Olympic-style tournament for track and field, boys’ soccer, baseball, softball and tennis. The Brentwood High boys’ soccer team won its first State title since 2012 in the Division I Class AAA tournament after beating Bearden High 4-1. The BHS team includes Thomas Fields, Leo York, Aidan Parker, Wyatt Rogers, Jack Hudson, Jack Boring, William Jaser, Cline Simmons, Cooper Bailey, Forrest Weels, Ryder Conway, Andres Martinez, Liam Cullison, Charlie Snider, Reid McAdams, Aidan Jones, Wylie Thompson, Austin Kammer, Jojo Lippe, Blue Leatham, Jack Doyle, Adam Jaser, Turner Simmons, Luke Armistead and Joey Spagnola. Their head coach is Mike Purcell.

“Winning State for these guys is a pretty big deal,” said Purcell. “The seniors, in particular, have been chasing the dream for the last three years, and they finally got what they worked so hard for.”

Page High’s boys’ soccer team won the Division I Class AA tournament, making this the first State title for boys’ soccer program. PHS defeated Valor College Prep 1-0. The Page High team includes Dominick Quarantello, Andrew Burns, Josh Goodwin, Trevor Rovey, David McDougall, Parker Walls, Hyatt McDonald, Logan Mueller, Thomas Livingston, Charlie Chism, John Gorman, Nate Neely, Jesus Villaneuva, Evan Bones, Carter Teachout, John Michael Johnston and David Hollman. They are coached by Nathan Clapp.

Brentwood High’s Disha Javagal, Nisha Javagal, Emsley Meier, Joelle Krikorian and Holly Cochrane are the girls’ Team Tennis Division I Class AA champions. They are coached by Haley Stoever.

Franklin High athletes Lisa Messier and Sofia Messier won the girls’ Doubles Division I Class AA title. Their coach is Matthew Lacheta.

WCS students brought home 10 State titles in track and field. In the boys’ Class AAA, Brentwood High’s Aiden Carter is the Decathlon State champion. In the girls’ Class AAA, the team defended their 4×800-Meter Relay State title. The BHS girls’ track and field team also won the overall Team Rankings. The BHS coach is Joe Fedoris.

From Centennial High, Gabrielle Boulay won the girls’ Class AAA 800-Meter Run. Her coach is Sam Ridley.

Claire Stegall, from Nolensville High, won both the girls’ Class AAA 1,600-Meter Run and 3,200-Meter Run. Her teammate, Elise Dobson, won the Class AAA Outdoors Pentathlon. Her coach is Kyle Manderfield.

Page High’s Cole Combs won the boys’ Class AA Discus Throw. His coach is Marco Harris.

Reghan Grimes, from Ravenwood High, successfully defended both her Class AAA Shot Put and Discus Throw State titles. Her coach is Pete Mueller.

The State champions, runners-up and student-athletes who placed in the top five of their track and field competitions are listed below:

Boys’ Soccer Class AA Champions Page High Class AAA Champions Brentwood High Boys’ Tennis Class AAA Team Runner-Up Ravenwood High Class AAA Singles Runner-Up Patrick Delves, Ravenwood High Girls’ Tennis Class AA Team Champions Brentwood High Class AA Doubles Champions Lisa Messier and Sofia Messier, Franklin High Class AAA Singles Runner-Up Grace Stout, Ravenwood High

Boys’ Track and Field Class AA Discus Throw First: Cole Combs, Page High Class AA 4×800-Meter Relay Fifth: Fairview High Class AA 110-Meter Hurdles Fifth: Jordan Rutland, Page High Class AA 1,600-Meter Run Fifth: Matthew Andrea, Fairview High Class AA 300-Meter Hurdles Fourth: Jordan Rutland, Page High Class AAA Pole Vault Third: Canon Kinder, Brentwood High Class AAA Long Jump Fourth: Sterling Weldon, Nolensville High Class AAA Triple Jump Second: Lance Powell, Nolensville High

Fifth: Aiden Carter, Brentwood High Class AAA High Jump Third: James Patrick, Franklin High

Fifth: Donovan Starr, Ravenwood High Class AAA Discus Throw Second: Mason Green, Ravenwood High

Third: Fisher Anderson, Franklin High Class AAA 4×800-Meter Relay Fifth: Brentwood High Class AAA 110-Meter Hurdles Fifth: Aiden Carter, Brentwood High Class AAA 1,600-Meter Run Second: Miles Ramer, Ravenwood High

Fourth: Brody Chapman, Brentwood High Class AAA 400-Meter Dash Fourth: Allain Hudson, Brentwood High Class AAA 300-Meter Hurdles Fourth: James Patrick, Franklin High Class AAA 800-Meter Run Fourth: Brycen Biskner, Ravenwood High Class AAA 3,200-Meter Run Fourth: Brody Chapman, Brentwood High

Fifth: Miles Ramer, Ravenwood High Class AAA Decathlon First: Aiden Carter, Brentwood High

Fourth: Canon Kinder, Brentwood High Class AAA Team Rankings Third: Brentwood High Girls’ Track and Field Class AA 4×800-Meter Relay Second: Page High

Fourth: Fairview High Class AA 100-Meter Dash Fifth: Kendall Jewett, Page High Class AA 1,600-Meter Run Third: Sophia Boutros, Page High

Fourth: Gabrielle Boutros, Page High Class AA 800-Meter Run Fourth: Sophia Boutros, Page High Class AA 4×400-Meter Relay Third: Page High Class AA Outdoor Pentathlon Fifth: Loren Sloan, Fairview High Class AAA Pole Vault Second: Kailey Ludwig, Ravenwood High Class AAA Long Jump Fifth: Alyssa Arkava, Ravenwood High Class AAA High Jump Second: Elise Dobson, Nolensville High Class AAA Shot Put First: Reghan Grimes, Ravenwood High Class AAA Discus Throw First: Reghan Grimes, Ravenwood High Class AAA 4×800-Meter Relay First: Brentwood High

Fourth: Centennial High Class AAA 100-Meter Hurdles Third: Sophie Yount, Brentwood High

Fifth: Elise Dobson, Nolensville High Class AAA 100-Meter Dash Third: Kaylen Thomas, Ravenwood High

Fourth: Nyla Mackey, Independence High Class AAA 4×200-Meter Relay Fourth: Brentwood High Class AAA 1,600-Meter Run First: Claire Stegall, Nolensville High

Third: Jaynie Halterman, Independence High

Fourth: Jordan Rayl, Ravenwood High Class AAA 400-Meter Dash Second: Logan Brownfield, Brentwood High Class AAA 800-Meter Run First: Gabrielle Boulay, Centennial High

Fifth: Peyton Strauss, Brentwood High Class AAA 200-Meter Dash Fourth: Sophie Yount, Brentwood High

Fifth: Kaylen Thomas, Ravenwood High Class AAA 3,200-Meter Run First: Claire Stegall, Nolensville High

Second: Jaynie Halterman, Independence High Class AAA 4×400-Meter Relay Second: Brentwood High Class AAA Outdoor Pentathlon First: Elise Dobson, Nolensville High

Second: Sophie Yount, Brentwood High

Third: Kiersten Bell, Brentwood High Class AAA Overall Team First: Brentwood High

Third (Tie): Nolensville High

Third (Tie): Ravenwood High

