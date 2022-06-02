WEATHER- Scattered Showers and Storms, Cooler Weather On The Way

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 153 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-030700- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 153 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm is possible mainly in the afternoon for the southeastern half of the area. The main concerns are damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. No hazardous weather is expected at this time.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.