WCS Fully Vaccinates More than 2,500 Employees

More than 2,500 Williamson County Schools employees are fully vaccinated after the district’s second and final round of vaccination clinics.

The clinics could not have been accomplished without the leadership of the COVID Response Team, including Executive Director of COVID Response Gary Anderson, Safety and Security Director Michael Fletcher, Safety and Security Coordinator Nick Vacco, Nursing Supervisor Mandi Thompson, WCS COVID Coordinator Sara Whitfield and District Nurse Shannon Cannon, who were all instrumental in making the clinics possible.

“The collaboration of multiple departments and team members made this event possible,” said Anderson. “They provided an easy and convenient way for staff members to quickly get their vaccinations from people they already know. It was a beautiful event to watch unfold, and these people made a positive different in the lives of their fellow employees.”

Others who contributed to the success include the Independence High administration, instructional technology, maintenance, the sheriff’s office, the superintendent’s office, human resources, communications and staff and volunteers from other district departments and schools.

WCS received approval from the State in January to be a vaccine administrator for its employees and held its first round of vaccine clinics at the end of February.