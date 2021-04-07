Today’s Top Stories: April 7, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 7, 2021.
1How Burt Reynolds is a Part of Franklin History
It has been more than 45 years since the movie “W.W. and the Dixie Dancekings”, starring actor Burt Reynolds, had its World Premiere in February of 1975 in Nashville at the old Lowe’s Crescent Theatre. While the actor died in 2018, he is remembered by many for the time he spent in Williamson County in 1974 filming the movie. Read More.
2Historic East Nashville Church to Become Boutique Hotel
A historic East Nashville church has been repurposed by Anchor Rentals into The Gallatin Hotel, 2518 Gallatin Avenue. Read More.
3Rodney Atkins Sells Brentwood Home
Country artist Rodney Atkins and his wife Rose Falcon have sold their Brentwood home. Read More.
4Franklin Double-fatal Crash Victims’ Family Release Statement
The family of Ed and Charlotte House asked the Department to release the following statement on their behalf, following Sunday’s tragic crash. Read More.
5Pig N Pit Opens in Spring Hill
BBQ joint Pig N Pit is officially open in Spring Hill. The restaurant opened to the public on Easter Sunday, according to a Facebook post. Read More.