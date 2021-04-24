WCS Celebrates Volunteers With Annual Shining Apple Awards

It’s National Volunteer Week, and Williamson County Schools is celebrating those individuals, businesses and community members who give their time and resources to WCS with the annual Shining Apple Awards ceremony. Each of the district’s 49 schools has selected an honoree for the school year.

“These Shining Apples represent all of the volunteers across our district. We could not do what we do without their continued involvement and support,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “Their service is one reason why Williamson County Schools has experienced the excellence that we have over the years.”

Though the district usually celebrates its Shining Apple recipients with an in-person ceremony, this year’s event could not take place due to COVID-19 precautions. However, students and staff members around the county share what makes their school’s Shining Apple special in this video produced by the district.

Congratulations and thank you to all of our schools’ amazing volunteers.

Elementary School Shining Apples

  • Mandy Young, Allendale Elementary
  • Sheree Burdett, Bethesda Elementary
  • Nicole Hill with Publix, Chapman’s Retreat Elementary
  • Catharine Humphrey, Clovercroft Elementary
  • Kelly Welter, College Grove Elementary
  • AnnCarol Giannotti, Creekside Elementary
  • Melanie McNeilage, Crockett Elementary
  • Rachel Miller, Edmondson Elementary
  • Tim Cochran with Publix, Fairview Elementary
  • Ashley Dennis, Grassland Elementary
  • Heather Morris, Heritage Elementary
  • Courtney Rowell-Tate, Hunters Bend Elementary
  • Michelle Cook, Jordan Elementary
  • Mini Weaver, Kenrose Elementary
  • Kristen Hayner, Lipscomb Elementary
  • Beth Dean, Longview Elementary
  • Reba Wright with Sign Gypsies, Mill Creek Elementary
  • Donna Hastings, Nolensville Elementary
  • Jennifer Burns, Oak View Elementary
  • Hope Hendren, Pearre Creek Elementary
  • Joanna Wootten, Scales Elementary
  • Carl Feil with Publix, Sunset Elementary
  • Denise Davolt, Thompson’s Station Elementary
  • Jordan Waldron, Trinity Elementary
  • Peter Vaque with SpringTree Media, Walnut Grove Elementary
  • Ian Gilchrist with Grace Chapel Fairview, Westwood Elementary
  • Ashley Johnson, Winstead Elementary

Middle School Shining Apples

  • Julie McKnight, Brentwood Middle
  • Amber Armistead, Fairview Middle
  • Ginny Berry, Grassland Middle
  • Josh Densman, Heritage Middle
  • Cheryl Plunkett, Hillsboro School
  • Alicia Vance, Legacy Middle
  • The Guthrie Family, Mill Creek Middle
  • Tina Whitlock, Page Middle
  • Peter Vaque with SpringTree Media, Spring Station Middle
  • Michelle Paul, Sunset Middle
  • Samantha Sellers, Thompson’s Station Middle
  • Jen Lapinsky, Woodland Middle

High School Shining Apples

  • Leah Clo, Brentwood High
  • Melissa Orr, Centennial High
  • Kristen Baker, Fairview High
  • Amanda Durham, Franklin High
  • Debbie McDonald, Independence High
  • Jeanne Fain, Ed. D, Nolensville High
  • Randy Mauldin, Page High
  • Christian Taylor, Ravenwood High
  • Lori Seto, Renaissance High
  • Stacey Dobecki, Summit High

