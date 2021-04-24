WCS Celebrates Volunteers With Annual Shining Apple Awards

It’s National Volunteer Week, and Williamson County Schools is celebrating those individuals, businesses and community members who give their time and resources to WCS with the annual Shining Apple Awards ceremony. Each of the district’s 49 schools has selected an honoree for the school year.

“These Shining Apples represent all of the volunteers across our district. We could not do what we do without their continued involvement and support,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “Their service is one reason why Williamson County Schools has experienced the excellence that we have over the years.”

Though the district usually celebrates its Shining Apple recipients with an in-person ceremony, this year’s event could not take place due to COVID-19 precautions. However, students and staff members around the county share what makes their school’s Shining Apple special in this video produced by the district.

Congratulations and thank you to all of our schools’ amazing volunteers.

Elementary School Shining Apples

Mandy Young, Allendale Elementary

Sheree Burdett, Bethesda Elementary

Nicole Hill with Publix, Chapman’s Retreat Elementary

Catharine Humphrey, Clovercroft Elementary

Kelly Welter, College Grove Elementary

AnnCarol Giannotti, Creekside Elementary

Melanie McNeilage, Crockett Elementary

Rachel Miller, Edmondson Elementary

Tim Cochran with Publix, Fairview Elementary

Ashley Dennis, Grassland Elementary

Heather Morris, Heritage Elementary

Courtney Rowell-Tate, Hunters Bend Elementary

Michelle Cook, Jordan Elementary

Mini Weaver, Kenrose Elementary

Kristen Hayner, Lipscomb Elementary

Beth Dean, Longview Elementary

Reba Wright with Sign Gypsies, Mill Creek Elementary

Donna Hastings, Nolensville Elementary

Jennifer Burns, Oak View Elementary

Hope Hendren, Pearre Creek Elementary

Joanna Wootten, Scales Elementary

Carl Feil with Publix, Sunset Elementary

Denise Davolt, Thompson’s Station Elementary

Jordan Waldron, Trinity Elementary

Peter Vaque with SpringTree Media, Walnut Grove Elementary

Ian Gilchrist with Grace Chapel Fairview, Westwood Elementary

Ashley Johnson, Winstead Elementary

Middle School Shining Apples

Julie McKnight, Brentwood Middle

Amber Armistead, Fairview Middle

Ginny Berry, Grassland Middle

Josh Densman, Heritage Middle

Cheryl Plunkett, Hillsboro School

Alicia Vance, Legacy Middle

The Guthrie Family, Mill Creek Middle

Tina Whitlock, Page Middle

Peter Vaque with SpringTree Media, Spring Station Middle

Michelle Paul, Sunset Middle

Samantha Sellers, Thompson’s Station Middle

Jen Lapinsky, Woodland Middle

High School Shining Apples