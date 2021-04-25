Photo of the Day: April 25, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the carnival at the CoolSprings Galleria. Today is the last day to enjoy the carnival.

Hours for Sunday are 1 pm – 11 pm.

Wristband specials are $25 or $1.25 for a single ticket and 20 ticket sheet for $20.

CoolSprings Galleria is located at 1800 Galleria Boulevard.

