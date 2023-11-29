WCS Board Approves 2024-25 School Calendar

November 28, 2023 – WCS first through twelfth-grade students will begin the 2024-25 school year with a half-day on Monday, August 5. The calendar was unanimously approved by the School Board at its November 27 meeting.

The Board also approved 11 Early Release Days for elementary students and 27 Late Start Days for middle and high school students. The full calendar, including a list of Early Release and Late Start days, is available on the WCS website.

A list of important dates to consider in next school year’s calendar is available below:

July 29: Administrative Day (All Teachers Report)

August 5: First Day for Students, Half-Day

August 12: First Full day for Pre-Kindergarten, Early Childhood and Kindergarten Students

September 2: Labor Day, System Closed

October 7: Parent/Teacher Conference Day, No Students

October 8: District-Wide/Site-Based Professional Development Day, No Students

October 9-11: Fall Break, System Closed

November 5: Site-Based Professional Development Day, No Students

November 25-29: Thanksgiving Holiday, System Closed

December 19: End of First Semester, Half-Day

December 20 – January 2: New Year’s Day and Winter Break, System Closed

January 6: Students Return for Second Semester

January 20: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, System Closed

February 14: District-Wide Professional Development Day, No Students

February 17: Mid-Winter Break, No School

March 10-14: Spring Break, System Closed

April 18: Spring Holiday, System Closed

May 22: Last Day for Students, Half-Day

May 22-25: Graduation Window

Source: WCS InFocus

More School News