WCS Board Approves 2024-25 School Calendar

November 28, 2023 – WCS first through twelfth-grade students will begin the 2024-25 school year with a half-day on Monday, August 5. The calendar was unanimously approved by the School Board at its November 27 meeting.
The Board also approved 11 Early Release Days for elementary students and 27 Late Start Days for middle and high school students. The full calendar, including a list of Early Release and Late Start days, is available on the WCS website.
A list of important dates to consider in next school year’s calendar is available below:
- July 29: Administrative Day (All Teachers Report)
- August 5: First Day for Students, Half-Day
- August 12: First Full day for Pre-Kindergarten, Early Childhood and Kindergarten Students
- September 2: Labor Day, System Closed
- October 7: Parent/Teacher Conference Day, No Students
- October 8: District-Wide/Site-Based Professional Development Day, No Students
- October 9-11: Fall Break, System Closed
- November 5: Site-Based Professional Development Day, No Students
- November 25-29: Thanksgiving Holiday, System Closed
- December 19: End of First Semester, Half-Day
- December 20 – January 2: New Year’s Day and Winter Break, System Closed
- January 6: Students Return for Second Semester
- January 20: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, System Closed
- February 14: District-Wide Professional Development Day, No Students
- February 17: Mid-Winter Break, No School
- March 10-14: Spring Break, System Closed
- April 18: Spring Holiday, System Closed
- May 22: Last Day for Students, Half-Day
- May 22-25: Graduation Window
Source: WCS InFocus
More School News