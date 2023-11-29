WCS Selects Nolensville Area for Bus Stop Pilot Program

November 28, 2023 – WCS has selected the Nolensville area for its Bus Stop Pilot Program.

District staff are working now to evaluate hub stop locations. Students and their families will receive a note and a notification if their child’s bus route is affected. The notes will give specific bus stop locations, and stop times will be available through the StopFinder app and InfoFinder by December 18.

“We hope that by reducing the number of bus stops, the students’ ride times will be shorter,” said WCS Planning and Zoning Manager Allison Nunley.

Middle and high school families residing in Summerlyn and Telfair subdivisions will not have bus service starting January 3, 2024. Elementary families in the same area will have limited bus stops to choose from, but bus service will be provided.

For more information about the Bus Stop Pilot Program, visit the WCS website.

Source: WCS

