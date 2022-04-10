WCS Art Students Throw Down During Annual Competition

What does it take to win an Art Throwdown? WCS students found out during the annual competition Friday, March 25.

Students were challenged in three categories: drawing, painting and sculpting. In each division, the artwork had to answer the question, “What unites all people?” Page High and Mill Creek Middle walked away with victories in the high school and middle school competitions, respectively.

“The Art Throwdown is such a fun tradition,” said Fairview High art teacher Julia Sanchez. “We get to see our art students respond to the prompt in such creative ways as a team. I really enjoy watching students collaborate in new ways.”

As they worked, teams were given twists that forced them to rethink their piece. For the first twist, each team had to write down what they would not want to do to their artwork. All the papers were put into a hat, and each team had to draw one out to follow. The second twist required students to throw away one-third of the artwork and rebuild or rework their design.

Congratulations to the teams listed below:

High School

First: Page High

Second: Centennial High

Third: Summit High

Fourth: Nolensville High

Fifth: Fairview High

Sixth: Independence High

Middle School

First: Mill Creek Middle

Second: Grassland Middle

Third: Thompson’s Station Middle

Fourth: Fairview Middle

