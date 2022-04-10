TCAP Testing Begins April 18 for Williamson County

The Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) spring testing window begins Monday, April 18.

The TCAP assessment is a State-mandated, timed test that measures skills in English/language arts, math and science for students in grades 3-5. Students in grades 6-8 will take those tests and an additional social studies assessment. End-of-Course (EOC) exams are given in select high school courses.

Tests in grades 3-8 will be paper-based, while EOC exams will be computer-based.

Scores for middle school students will count as 10 percent of their semester average, and EOC scores will be used as 15 percent of a high school student’s semester average.

Schools will communicate testing schedules with their families. Elementary testing must be completed by April 29. Secondary testing must be completed by May 3.

For more information about testing, visit the WCS Assessment page.

