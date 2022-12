Franklin Police are searching for an absconded sex offender. Thirty-six-year-old Terry Weston is wanted for Violation of the Sex Offender Registry, a Class-E felony.

Weston failed to report to authorities at a mandatory September check-in, and his whereabouts are unknown. There is a cash reward if you know where the police can find him.

Know where he is? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000, or click to submit an anonymous eTip

