Holiday Entertainment Takes Flight at BNA®

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Dec. 1, 2022) – Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) is kicking off its holiday celebration this week with live music, puppet performances, carolers, balloon artists and three scheduled appearances from Santa Claus through Dec. 23.
On Dec. 14, BNA will host Metro Nashville Public Library/Wishing Chair Productions’ Puppet Truck featuring the marionette version of Hansel and Gretel, the classic Brothers Grimm tale told with the charming Peeko Puppets. Show times are 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and will be performed at the South Terminal Stage, near Green Beans Coffee, just outside the security exit check point.
Travelers are encouraged to check the events schedule at https://flynashville.com/events to add some festivities to their holiday travel in December.
BNA’s holiday entertainment will be performed at four locations throughout the airport, the South Terminal Stage, near Green Beans Coffee, the Concourse A/B Rotunda, the new BNA Live Stage in Concourse C, and the North Terminal, along with three performances roaming in the terminal areas.
LOCATION: SOUTH TERMINAL STAGE, NEAR GREEN BEANS COFFEE
Dec. Time Performer
2 3-4 p.m. Harmony Mennonite Youth Group
9 12-2 p.m. John Birdsong Quintet
12 12-2 p.m. Marty Crum Jazz Quartet
14 11:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Puppet Truck
16 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ACT IV
16 2-4 p.m. Santa Claus and Balloon Artist
19 12-2 p.m. Billy Gaines
19 5-7 p.m. John Birdsong Quintet
20 12-2 p.m. Leif Shires Jazz Combo
20 2:30-4:30 p.m. James Satterwhite Trio
21 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Pattie Cossentino
21 2-4 p.m. Michael Fair
22 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sonja Hopkins
22 2-4 p.m. Kent Goodson
23 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Teri Reid Quartet
23 2-4 p.m. John Birdsong Quartet
LOCATION: CONCOURSE A/B ROTUNDA
Dec. Time Performer
22 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jim Hayden
22 2-5 p.m. Diane Marino
23 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Rob Harris
23 2-5 p.m. Karlton Taylor
LOCATION: BNA LIVE STAGE, CONCOURSE C
Dec. Time Performer
9 10-11:30 a.m. Doug the Pug
19 2-4 p.m. Diane Marino Duo
22 2-4 p.m. Santa Claus and the Balloon Artist
23 2-4 p.m. Holiday Karaoke
LOCATION: NORTH TERMINAL
Dec. Time Performer
16 12-2 p.m. Santa Claus and the Balloon Artist
20 3-5 p.m. Joe West Trio
LOCATION: ROAMING IN TERMINAL
Dec. Time Performer
14 2:30-4:30 p.m. The Yuletide Carolers
19 2:30-4:30 p.m. The Yuletide Carolers
21 1-3 p.m. Sandy Claus
About Nashville International Airport®
As infrastructure critical to the region’s growth and prosperity, BNA is a vital asset for Middle Tennessee and serves as a gateway to Music City and beyond. In 2019 alone, BNA generated more than $9.9 billion in total economic impact, supported more than 76,000 jobs in the region and produced more than $443 million in state, local and federal taxes. BNA receives no local tax dollars. For more information, visit flynashville.com. Follow us on Facebook: @NashvilleInternationalAirport, Twitter: @Fly_Nashville and Instagram: @FlyNashville. Learn more about BNA® Vision, our expansion and renovation plan for the airport, at BNAVision.com.
