Victims Airlifted After Serious Motorcycle Crash In Nolensville

A serious crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle prompted a major emergency response in Nolensville on Tuesday evening.

According to the Nolensville Police Department, officers responded to a motorcycle-versus-automobile crash on York Road.

Authorities say both motorcycle riders were airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Emergency helicopters staged at Mill Creek Elementary School during the response.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash, while Nolensville police assisted with traffic control and medical support at the scene.

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No additional details about the cause of the crash or the condition of those involved have been released.