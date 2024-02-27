Twin Peaks Rolls Out Latest Bar Menu

Buckle up, sports fans and cocktail connoisseurs. Twin Peaks Restaurants is rolling its newest bar menu, and this year’s lineup is ready to quench any thirst. Launching systemwide this week – the curated selection boasts a variety of bold new flavors and elevated twists on classic favorites.

“This new drink roll-out reflects our commitment to offering something exciting for everyone,” said Twin Peaks’ CEO Joe Hummel. “Our new menu features handcrafted masterpieces for every palate, whether you’re a tequila aficionado, a bourbon devotee or just looking for something new to try.”

Guests can satisfy their sweet tooth with mixed shots of Chocolate Cake and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, or get on island time with Tito’s Transfusion or an ocean-blue Casamigos Pool Party Margarita. For those who prefer a more traditional cocktail, there’s no match for the sophisticated flavors of Twin Peaks’ Aperol Spritz or Cuban Old Fashioned.

A variety of cocktails already on the menu are also getting an upgrade, including the Espresso Martini – now offering a “Pick Your Poison” twist with the customer’s choice of vodka, tequila, bourbon or Irish whiskey. The Casamigos Spicy Margarita will also get a spicy remix with refreshed ingredients, while the Wild Turkey 101 Stone Sour adds a touch of Aperol for a citrusy finish.

Twin Peaks’ elevated spirits experience continues with new top-shelf offerings like Avión Reserva 44 Extra Añejo, Don Julio 70 Cristalino, and The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14. Wine lovers can explore the rich notes of Conundrum Red Blend or the crisp finish of La Crema Monterey Pinot Noir. Select locations will also offer an early taste of summer with canned cocktails like Twisted Tea, perfect for a light and refreshing escape.

Every sip is crafted to complement the legendary made-from-scratch food and unparalleled service delivered by the friendly Twin Peaks Girls.

To find out more about Twin Peaks, visit TwinPeaksRestaurant.com .

Source: Restaurant News

