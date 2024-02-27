OneGenAway Sets Date for Annual Spring Breakfast Fundraiser

Last year’s 10th Anniversary Spring Breakfast fundraiser raised half a million dollars for the nonprofit One Generation Away (OneGenAway) to provide 2.5 million meals for neighbors in middle Tennessee, North Alabama, and the Florida panhandle facing hunger. This year, there’s an even greater need for the nonprofit’s food pantries, said founder and CEO Chris Whitney, and he’s calling on the community to help.

The public is invited to OneGenAway’s 11th Annual Spring Breakfast fundraiser on Friday, April 19 at Liberty Hall in the Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Rd in Franklin. The breakfast buffet starts when the doors open at 6:15 a.m.; the program begins at 7 a.m.

This year’s fundraising goal is $500,000. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Visit onegenaway.com/events to learn more or make a donation.

At the breakfast, guests will hear from OneGenAway’s CEO Chris Whitney about the prevalence of food insecurity and the nonprofit’s mission of sharing hope, honor, and dignity through food. The featured speaker is David Nasser, an evangelist, author, and leader of the nonprofit For Others Collective. “I am thrilled to partner and be a part of One Generation Away’s Spring Breakfast. Their work is vital and literally changing thousands of lives for the better, so I am honored to join them,” said Nasser.

Nasser was nine years old when his family was forced to flee their home country of Iran amidst a bloody revolution and seek asylum in America as refugees. At age 18, he found hope and redemption through a relationship with Jesus Christ.

This year’s Breakfast Chairs are Justin and Kelley Maierhofer. Described as “community leaders with servants’ hearts,” the pair is actively involved in their local communities through service organizations, school boards, and more. They live in Brentwood with their three children. Justin is the Regional Vice President of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s North region. Kelley, a former personal chef, owns the catering company Who Has Thyme? LLC.

One Generation Away is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has pursued its vision of wiping hunger off the face of America, growing its service capacity from 150,700 meals shared in its first full year, 2014, to just over 7.7 million meals in 2023. Founded by Chris and Elaine Whitney, OneGenAway rescues high-quality, surplus food from grocery stores, restaurants, farms, and caterers and redistributes that food to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity.