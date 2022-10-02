Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 25, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from September 25 to October 1, 2022.

Cheatham County Source

  • 3 Tennessee State Park Road Trips
    Road trips are great because they’re flexible, affordable, and full of activities that you choose. Everything can be customized, from where you stay to what you see and how far you go. Read more.

  • Secretary of State Warns of New Scam Targeting Tennesseans
    Secretary of State Tre Hargett is warning Tennesseans about an official-looking mailer from TN UCC Statement Service that incorrectly implies that businesses or individuals need a copy of the UCC-1 financing statement filed against them. Read more.

  • Don’t Miss the 7th Annual Music on Main in Downtown Ashland City This October
    The Town of Ashland City will host the 7th Annual Music on Main Festival on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 10 am – 4 pm. Read more.

