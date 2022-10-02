Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 25, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from September 25 to October 1, 2022.

Don’t Miss the 7th Annual Music on Main in Downtown Ashland City This October The Town of Ashland City will host the 7th Annual Music on Main Festival on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 10 am – 4 pm. Read more.

Secretary of State Warns of New Scam Targeting Tennesseans Secretary of State Tre Hargett is warning Tennesseans about an official-looking mailer from TN UCC Statement Service that incorrectly implies that businesses or individuals need a copy of the UCC-1 financing statement filed against them. Read more.

3 Tennessee State Park Road Trips Road trips are great because they’re flexible, affordable, and full of activities that you choose. Everything can be customized, from where you stay to what you see and how far you go. Read more.

Gunfire in Nashville Apartment Complex Parking Lot Kills 1 Person and Wounds 2 Others September 29, 2022 – Homicide and TITANS detectives are working to identify the persons responsible for multiple gunshots in the parking lot of Stone Ridge Apartments. Read more.

20 Middle Tennessee Coffee Shops to Try I can’t think of a better way to start my day than with a cup of joe from a local coffee shops. Check out our list of places to enjoy coffee. Read more.

Former Renaissance Center to Become Wonders Center & Science Museum When the Renaissance Center opened in Dickson in 1999, it was a unique haven for those interested in the arts and sciences all under one roof. Read more.

Coming Soon: Dickson’s Halloween Full Moon Block Party The community is invited Dickson’s third Full Moon Block Party on Saturday, October 8, from 2pm – 8pm. Read more.

Bed Bath and Beyond to Close 150 Stores Bed Bath and Beyond announced it will close 150 “low producing” stores, states a release. Read more.

Coming to Prime Video in October 2022 Here is what is coming to Prime Video in October 2022. This month includes a full slate of scary Halloween movies. Read more.

Light Hill Meats Opens Retail Butcher Store in Spring Hill Light Hill Meats is announcing the opening of its retail butcher store in Spring Hill, Tennessee. The store carries locally grown meats like beef, lamb, and pork, as well as offers a variety of other proteins like seafood, chicken, and exotics. Read more.

Wynonna Judd Gives First Interview About the Death of Her Mother, Naomi Judd Appearing on CBS Sunday Morning with Lee Cowan, Wynonna gave her first television interview after the death of Naomi Judd who died on April 30th. Read more.

Videos of Hurricane Ian Aftermath On Wednesday, September 28th, Hurricane Ian made landfall just north of Naples, FL and the Fort Myers area, reports NOAA. Those in the area are sharing on social media, the aftermath of the hurricane. Read more.

Coming to Netflix in October 2022 Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of October 2022. Read more.

Half Batch Brewing in Hendersonville to Host Stumpberfest & 5 Year Anniversary This October The annual Stumpberfest and 5 year anniversary celebration came together as one big shindig in the parking lot in front of Half Batch Brewing. Read more.

Sons of Confederacy Continue to Block Williamson County Seal Change

The Spring Hill-based Major Nathaniel Cheairs Camp 2138 Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) has once again brought legal action against Williamson County in an effort to block the county’s removal of the Confederate flag from the county seal. Read more.

Architectural Digest Selects the 53 Prettiest College Campuses in America – See Which Local Colleges Make the List

Architectural Digest (AD) released its “53 Prettiest College Campuses in America” list. AD states those on the list “stun across the board” for places that are as beautiful as they are educational. Read more.