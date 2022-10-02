Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 25, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from September 25 to October 1, 2022.
Cheatham County Source
3 Tennessee State Park Road Trips
Road trips are great because they’re flexible, affordable, and full of activities that you choose. Everything can be customized, from where you stay to what you see and how far you go. Read more.
Secretary of State Warns of New Scam Targeting Tennesseans
Secretary of State Tre Hargett is warning Tennesseans about an official-looking mailer from TN UCC Statement Service that incorrectly implies that businesses or individuals need a copy of the UCC-1 financing statement filed against them. Read more.
Don’t Miss the 7th Annual Music on Main in Downtown Ashland City This October
The Town of Ashland City will host the 7th Annual Music on Main Festival on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 10 am – 4 pm. Read more.
Davidson County Source
Tennessee High School Football Scores
Get the scores from this weekend’s high school football game. Read more.
Nashville Woman and Man from Wednesday’s Murder-Suicide Case Identified
The woman and man found fatally shot Wednesday inside a home in the 2000 block of 20th Avenue South have been identified. Read more.
Gunfire in Nashville Apartment Complex Parking Lot Kills 1 Person and Wounds 2 Others
September 29, 2022 – Homicide and TITANS detectives are working to identify the persons responsible for multiple gunshots in the parking lot of Stone Ridge Apartments. Read more.
Dickson County Source
Coming Soon: Dickson’s Halloween Full Moon Block Party
The community is invited Dickson’s third Full Moon Block Party on Saturday, October 8, from 2pm – 8pm. Read more.
Former Renaissance Center to Become Wonders Center & Science Museum
When the Renaissance Center opened in Dickson in 1999, it was a unique haven for those interested in the arts and sciences all under one roof. Read more.
20 Middle Tennessee Coffee Shops to Try
I can’t think of a better way to start my day than with a cup of joe from a local coffee shops. Check out our list of places to enjoy coffee. Read more.
Maury County Source
Light Hill Meats Opens Retail Butcher Store in Spring Hill
Light Hill Meats is announcing the opening of its retail butcher store in Spring Hill, Tennessee. The store carries locally grown meats like beef, lamb, and pork, as well as offers a variety of other proteins like seafood, chicken, and exotics. Read more.
-
Coming to Prime Video in October 2022
Here is what is coming to Prime Video in October 2022. This month includes a full slate of scary Halloween movies. Read more.
Bed Bath and Beyond to Close 150 Stores
Bed Bath and Beyond announced it will close 150 “low producing” stores, states a release. Read more.
Robertson County Source
Videos of Hurricane Ian Aftermath
On Wednesday, September 28th, Hurricane Ian made landfall just north of Naples, FL and the Fort Myers area, reports NOAA. Those in the area are sharing on social media, the aftermath of the hurricane. Read more.
-
Tennessee High School Football Scoreboard
Check out our high school football scoreboard. Read more.
Wynonna Judd Gives First Interview About the Death of Her Mother, Naomi Judd
Appearing on CBS Sunday Morning with Lee Cowan, Wynonna gave her first television interview after the death of Naomi Judd who died on April 30th. Read more.
Rutherford Source
- Murfreesboro Police Investigating a Fatal Shooting Outside a Restaurant Wednesday Evening
Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting of a man in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant on Wednesday, September 28. Read more.
- Suspected Murfreesboro Walmart Thief Brandishes Knife on Escape
Detectives are attempting to identify the individual who entered the Walmart at 2900 S. Rutherford Blvd. allegedly concealed items and left the store without paying on Sept. 23. Read more.
- Concrete Work Prompts Weekend Lane Closures on I-24 in Davidson Co.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is conducting lane closures on Interstate 24 over the weekend for work on the median. Read more.
Sumner County Source
Half Batch Brewing in Hendersonville to Host Stumpberfest & 5 Year Anniversary This October
The annual Stumpberfest and 5 year anniversary celebration came together as one big shindig in the parking lot in front of Half Batch Brewing. Read more.
-
Coming to Netflix in October 2022
Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of October 2022. Read more.
Williamson Source
Sons of Confederacy Continue to Block Williamson County Seal Change
The Spring Hill-based Major Nathaniel Cheairs Camp 2138 Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) has once again brought legal action against Williamson County in an effort to block the county’s removal of the Confederate flag from the county seal. Read more.
Architectural Digest Selects the 53 Prettiest College Campuses in America – See Which Local Colleges Make the List
Architectural Digest (AD) released its “53 Prettiest College Campuses in America” list. AD states those on the list “stun across the board” for places that are as beautiful as they are educational. Read more.
-
What’s New to Streaming in October 2022
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this October 2022 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.
Wilson County Source
Mark Your Calendar for Lillie B’s Autumn Splendor Fall Market at the Farm Bureau Expo Center This October
Make plans to attend Lillie B’s Autumn Splendor Fall Market at the Farm Bureau Expo Center (945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN 37087) on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 10 am – 4:30 pm. Read more.
-
Mid-State Oral Surgery & Implant Center Opens in Lebanon
Mid-State Oral Surgery and Implant Center officially opened doors Tuesday, September 13th and hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate their new location in Lebanon. Read more.