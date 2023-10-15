Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for Sept. 18

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for September 18-23, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$6,882,463
|Cartwright Close Pb 64 Pg 145
|1405 Montmorenci Pass
|Brentwood
|37027
|$5,228,881
|Nelson Creek Pb 78 Pg 80
|8188 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,275,000
|River Oaks Sec 5 Pb 5 Pg 27
|305 Granny White Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,022,560
|Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32
|6076 Lookaway Cir
|Nashville
|37204
|$3,000,000
|Pendergrass Dennis Etux Mary
|5028 Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,000,000
|Indian Valley Farms Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 28
|5339 Indian Valley Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,924,845
|Simmons Ridge Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 76
|2043 Blueberry Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,694,723
|Ashley Bart Pb 76 Pg 134
|2245 Skinner Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,587,500
|7375 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,500,000
|Troubadour Sec10
|9001 Haggard Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,300,000
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 4 Pb 22 Pg 134
|617 Good Springs Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,075,000
|Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 72
|8812 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,800,000
|2964 Spanntown Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,800,000
|Clouston Park Addition Pb 76 Pg 6
|507 S Margin St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,799,000
|Vale Creek Pb 48 Pg 148
|5012 Toll Road Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,665,290
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4796 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,663,163
|Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12
|1043 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,581,900
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|1232 Luckett Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,525,000
|Kings Chapel Sec3c Pb 61 Pg 37
|4402 St Ives Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,455,000
|Annecy Ph2a Pb 76 Pg 14
|1087 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,430,000
|Goose Creek Est Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 97
|2078 Goose Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000
|Horshoe Bend Ph 2b Pb 53 Pg 1
|2746 Rock Wall Rd
|$1,350,000
|Farms @ Clovercroft Sec4 Pb 68 Pg 58
|9189 Holstein Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,335,810
|Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137
|3535 Barnsley Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,315,000
|Kings Chapel Sec6 Pb 61 Pg 14
|4178 Old Light Cir
|Arrington
|37014