Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for Sept. 18

By
Michael Carpenter
-
See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for September 18-23, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$6,882,463Cartwright Close Pb 64 Pg 1451405 Montmorenci PassBrentwood37027
$5,228,881Nelson Creek Pb 78 Pg 808188 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$3,275,000River Oaks Sec 5 Pb 5 Pg 27305 Granny White PkBrentwood37027
$3,022,560Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 326076 Lookaway CirNashville37204
$3,000,000Pendergrass Dennis Etux Mary5028 Carters Creek PkFranklin37064
$3,000,000Indian Valley Farms Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 285339 Indian Valley RdFranklin37064
$2,924,845Simmons Ridge Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 762043 Blueberry LnFranklin37067
$2,694,723Ashley Bart Pb 76 Pg 1342245 Skinner RdArrington37014
$2,587,5007375 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$2,500,000Troubadour Sec109001 Haggard Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$2,300,000Mcgavock Farms Sec 4 Pb 22 Pg 134617 Good Springs RdBrentwood37027
$2,075,000Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 728812 Edgecomb DrCollege Grove37046
$1,800,0002964 Spanntown RdArrington37014
$1,800,000Clouston Park Addition Pb 76 Pg 6507 S Margin StFranklin37064
$1,799,000Vale Creek Pb 48 Pg 1485012 Toll Road CtThompson's Station37179
$1,665,290Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124796 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,663,163Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 121043 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$1,581,900Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 351232 Luckett RdNashville37221
$1,525,000Kings Chapel Sec3c Pb 61 Pg 374402 St Ives CtArrington37014
$1,455,000Annecy Ph2a Pb 76 Pg 141087 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$1,430,000Goose Creek Est Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 972078 Goose Creek DrFranklin37064
$1,350,000Horshoe Bend Ph 2b Pb 53 Pg 12746 Rock Wall Rd
$1,350,000Farms @ Clovercroft Sec4 Pb 68 Pg 589189 Holstein DrNolensville37135
$1,335,810Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 1373535 Barnsley LnFranklin37067
$1,315,000Kings Chapel Sec6 Pb 61 Pg 144178 Old Light CirArrington37014

