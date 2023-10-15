Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for Sept. 18

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for September 18-23, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $6,882,463 Cartwright Close Pb 64 Pg 145 1405 Montmorenci Pass Brentwood 37027 $5,228,881 Nelson Creek Pb 78 Pg 80 8188 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $3,275,000 River Oaks Sec 5 Pb 5 Pg 27 305 Granny White Pk Brentwood 37027 $3,022,560 Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32 6076 Lookaway Cir Nashville 37204 $3,000,000 Pendergrass Dennis Etux Mary 5028 Carters Creek Pk Franklin 37064 $3,000,000 Indian Valley Farms Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 28 5339 Indian Valley Rd Franklin 37064 $2,924,845 Simmons Ridge Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 76 2043 Blueberry Ln Franklin 37067 $2,694,723 Ashley Bart Pb 76 Pg 134 2245 Skinner Rd Arrington 37014 $2,587,500 7375 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $2,500,000 Troubadour Sec10 9001 Haggard Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $2,300,000 Mcgavock Farms Sec 4 Pb 22 Pg 134 617 Good Springs Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,075,000 Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 72 8812 Edgecomb Dr College Grove 37046 $1,800,000 2964 Spanntown Rd Arrington 37014 $1,800,000 Clouston Park Addition Pb 76 Pg 6 507 S Margin St Franklin 37064 $1,799,000 Vale Creek Pb 48 Pg 148 5012 Toll Road Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $1,665,290 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4796 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,663,163 Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12 1043 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,581,900 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 1232 Luckett Rd Nashville 37221 $1,525,000 Kings Chapel Sec3c Pb 61 Pg 37 4402 St Ives Ct Arrington 37014 $1,455,000 Annecy Ph2a Pb 76 Pg 14 1087 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $1,430,000 Goose Creek Est Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 97 2078 Goose Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $1,350,000 Horshoe Bend Ph 2b Pb 53 Pg 1 2746 Rock Wall Rd $1,350,000 Farms @ Clovercroft Sec4 Pb 68 Pg 58 9189 Holstein Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,335,810 Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137 3535 Barnsley Ln Franklin 37067 $1,315,000 Kings Chapel Sec6 Pb 61 Pg 14 4178 Old Light Cir Arrington 37014