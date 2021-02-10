Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for February 8, 2021

From Jeff Price: 2/8/2021
THIS IS THE FINAL POLL OF THE SEASON.
Now in its 29th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a statewide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 144. More wrestling news here.
STATE POLL:
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POWER
RANKING
|LAST WEEK
|1
|BAYLOR
|144
|1
|2
|CLEVELAND
|131
|2
|3
|WILSON CENTRAL
|117
|3
|4
|CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
|109
|4
|5
|BRADLEY CENTRAL
|90
|5
|6
|SUMMIT
|87
|7
|7
|MBA
|54
|NR
|8
|FATHER RYAN
|50
|6
|9
|SCIENCE HILL
|39
|12
|10
|MCCALLIE
|33
|8
|TIE
|OAKLAND
|33
|7
|12
|FAIRVIEW
|16
|NR
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: BLACKMAN, DOBYNS-BENNETT, FAIRVIEW, INDEPENDENCE, MBA, PIGEON FORGE