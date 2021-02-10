Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for February 8, 2021

From Jeff Price: 2/8/2021

THIS IS THE FINAL POLL OF THE SEASON.

Now in its 29th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a statewide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 144. More wrestling news here.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER RANKING LAST WEEK 1 BAYLOR 144 1 2 CLEVELAND 131 2 3 WILSON CENTRAL 117 3 4 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 109 4 5 BRADLEY CENTRAL 90 5 6 SUMMIT 87 7 7 MBA 54 NR 8 FATHER RYAN 50 6 9 SCIENCE HILL 39 12 10 MCCALLIE 33 8 TIE OAKLAND 33 7 12 FAIRVIEW 16 NR

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: BLACKMAN, DOBYNS-BENNETT, FAIRVIEW, INDEPENDENCE, MBA, PIGEON FORGE