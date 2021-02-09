Jack of Hearts BBQ Announces Closure

Jack of Hearts BBQ in Spring Hill will close at the end of February.

The popular barbecue joint shared the news on Facebook.

“First, I would like to say thank you! But it is time for JACK OF HEARTS to let Spring Hill grow. Our last day of service will be February 27th. Though we are saddened by this, we are also excited to take on the future. We love each and every person who made JOHBBQ their hometown BBQ joint. And we’ve done some cool stuff together. So get it while you can. We love you and thank you from the bottom of our heart. It’s been an honor,” Todd Masters, CEO of Jack of Hearts BBQ Inc, wrote on Facebook,.

And no, the recipes are not up for grabs, Masters added!

Jack of Hearts opened back in 2010 and has become a popular spot for the Spring Hill and surrounding community. They have been featured on Only in Your State twice where they were called one of the “Small Town Family Kitchens in Tennessee that Serve Meals to Die For” and featured in an article titled “You Can Smell The Barbecue From A Mile Away At This Underrated Tennessee Restaurant.”

The locally-owned bbq is located at 5343 Main Street, Spring Hill. Hours of operation are Tuesday – Thursday, noon – 8 pm, Friday – Saturday, noon – 9 pm, closed on Sunday and Monday.

For the latest updates, visit Jack of Hearts BBQ on Facebook.