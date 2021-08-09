TCAP Scores To Be Available Online for WCS Families

From WCS inFocus

By
Williamson Source
-

Families will soon be able to view spring 2021 TCAP assessment scores online through the new TCAP Family Portal.

The portal is a free, optional resource for students and parents that provides TCAP scale scores and performance levels, test history, links to parent guides and NextStep recommendations. Families will be hearing from their school principals with instructions on registering for the portal and accessing scores.

Only those who participated in the spring 2021 testing window will have access at this time. Data will be updated as it is released.

“We are excited that families will have on-demand TCAP results that will not only include overall scores but also specific areas of strength and areas where students can grow,” said WCS Assessment and Accountability Analysis Kevin Deck. “This information will be useful for families engaging in conversations with educators about academic progress going into the new school year.”

Families may get a preview of the reports using the TCAP Parent Brochure. Printed individual reports will still be available later in August.

