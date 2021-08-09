Franklin Lions to Perform Over 4,000 Child Vision Screenings This Year

By
Press Release
-
Franklin Lions
photo from Franklin Lions

The Franklin Lions Club expects to perform over 4,000 child vision screenings in 2021, returning to pre-pandemic activity levels, the organization today.  

Vision screenings are performed at Williamson County elementary and preschools for children five years old and under. Screenings are also performed at the Williamson County Fair, this year from August 6th through August 14th. Members use a PlusOptix instrument and report the findings to Vanderbilt Children’s Eye Center, where they are evaluated.  

Many eye issues are more easily resolved when discovered early. For some vision problems, it is critical for early resolution to prevent long term vision impairment or blindness.  

In 2019, the Franklin Lions performed vision screenings on 4,035 children, resulting in 242 referrals to Vanderbilt for further evaluation.  Last year, screenings were limited due to COVID and 853 children were screened, resulting in 42 referrals.  In 2021, so far 342 students have been screened and 20 children have been referred.

According to vision screening coordinator Betty Parker, “We were obviously constrained over the last year by COVID, but we know how important it is to continue our vision screening work.  Franklin Lions Club performs an important role in the community and we’re looking forward to serving at the Fair and in schools this fall.” 

In addition to vision screenings, the club conducts a variety of projects and events, including Franklin on the Fourth, and volunteer opportunities with One Gen Away and with American Red Cross Community Blood Drives. 

The Franklin Lions Club meets each Tuesday at noon at Connors Steak & Seafood.  For more information or to get involved with the Franklin Lions Club, please contact Millard Jefferson at 615-405-9665 or franklinlionsclub.com.

