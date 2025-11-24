Spring Hill Planning Commission to Review Legacy Pointe Wholesale Club Site Plan, Other Projects

The Spring Hill Planning Commission is reviewing several notable projects at tonight’s (November 24) non-voting work session, including a new anchor tenant at Legacy Pointe, Whataburger, Wells Fargo, and upgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

Legacy Pointe will present a site plan for a proposed wholesale membership club. The applicant has not revealed the end user or provided a timeline for groundbreaking or opening. While the plan generally meets city standards, some aesthetic and screening issues remain to be addressed. Officials note the addition of wholesale shopping could have a significant economic impact across Maury County, potentially boosting local convenience and attracting further commercial investment.

Whataburger’s project, deferred last month due to right-of-way concerns, is back on the agenda, though no changes have been made to the plan. Wells Fargo will also reappear after missing last month’s work session, with no vote having occurred on their proposal.

The city will present a plan for a centrifuge dewatering building at the existing wastewater treatment plant. The upgrade from the current belt press system won’t increase treatment capacity but will provide operational efficiencies, greater automation, and a system better suited to serve the city’s long-term needs.

