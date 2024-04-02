Solar Eclipse Watch Parties 2024

4 Adventure Science Center

800 Fort Negley Boulevard, Nashville

9 am – 3 pm

SHOWS IN THE SUDEKUM PLANETARIUM:

Eclipse: The Sun Revealed

Learn how to safely observe eclipses, why they happen, and how the study of eclipses has advanced science with this original show in the Sudekum Planetarium.

ACTIVITIES THROUGHOUT THE DAY:

i2 Makerspace

DIY pinhole solar viewers

UV Bead Keychains (Outdoors)

Visitors will make keychains using UV-activated beads. See how beads covered in different SPF sunscreens react differently to the sun’s UV rays and learn why it’s important to protect your skin from UV rays – even 93 million miles away from the sun! Will the keychains change colors when the sun is partially hidden during the eclipse?

Solar Car Races (Indoors)

Race a solar car using a UV flashlight! Visitors will race solar-powered cars. Place them on the track to see whose car can make it to the finish line. Will a car stop in the middle of the track? How can it be recharged on the spot? We will talk about solar car technology and the benefits (and disadvantages) of having technology powered by the sun.

Solar Art (Outdoors)

Make your own solar art with UV-activated paper. Place stencils, leaves, flowers, and other objects on paper and watch as the UV energy from the sun “paints” a design. Then, take your sun art home!

NASA Livestream of Totality (Indoors, Cosmic Rays Stage)

We will be streaming NASA’s live stream from the path of totality. This will be on the Cosmic Rays screen for visitors to view all day.

Eclipse Viewing with Telescopes* (Indoors)

Safely view the partial solar eclipse up-close through a telescope outfitted with the proper solar filters. Disclaimer: Do NOT use eclipse glasses or handheld viewers with cameras, binoculars, or telescopes. This equipment requires the proper solar filters to be used safely and effectively.