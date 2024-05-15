Six LVFLs Make WNBA Opening Day Rosters

May 13, 2024 – The WNBA tips off its 28th year on Tuesday, and as the new season commences there will be six former Lady Vols on active rosters around the league.

Tennessee ranks second among SEC schools in the number of alums on WNBA squads, while South Carolina leads with 10. Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas and Texas A&M have two each, while Auburn, Kentucky, LSU and Missouri have one apiece. Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt have no players currently holding roster spots.

LVFLs in the WNBA this season include Rae Burrell (Los Angeles Sparks), Diamond DeShields (Chicago Sky), Isabelle Harrison (Chicago Sky), Jordan Horston (Seattle Storm), Rickea Jackson (Los Angeles Sparks) and Mercedes Russell (Seattle Storm).

All-time, 53 Lady Vols have gone on to play in the WNBA. A total of 46 of those Tennessee products were taken in league drafts, including 21 first-rounders and three No. 1 overall selections.

Full Story: UT Sports

