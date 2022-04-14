Restaurant/Bar Neighbors Opens in Franklin

Neighbors, a full-service bar and restaurant with two Nashville locations, opens in Franklin at the McEwen Northside development today, Thursday, April 14th.

McEwen Northside is located at 4031 Aspen Grove Drive.

There are currently two other Neighbors’ locations in the Nashville area – Sylvan Park, 4425 Murphy Road, and Germantown, 313 Jefferson Street.

Neighbors is a local bar, aiming to be a “Cheers” style bar where everyone knows your name and your drink. They smoke all of their meats in-house, offer 20 beers on tap, and you can enjoy Happy Hour every day.

Hours of operation are Monday – Friday, 11 am – 1 am, Saturday- Sunday 10 am – 1 am. Happy hour takes place from 3 pm – 7 pm Monday – Friday.

For the latest updates, visit their Facebook page here.