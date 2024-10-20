Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Sept. 23, 2024

Michael Carpenter
house for sale clouds

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for September 23-27, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$485,000Shannon Glen Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 1381710 O'brien CtSpring Hill37174
$664,630Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47708 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$417,685909 Mountain View Pvt CtSpring Hill37174
$4,750,000August Park Ph1b Pb 78 Pg 741414 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$400,750907 Mountain View Pvt CtSpring Hill37174
$480,000Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 1081019 Lowrey PlSpring Hill37174
$640,000Burtonwood Add Ph 2 Pb 39 Pg 592004 Towhee CtSpring Hill37174
$830,000Shoopman Pb 47 Pg 531765 Sugar Ridge RdSpring Hill37174
$525,000Wades Grove Sec15b Pb 66 Pg 1101019 Claymill DrSpring Hill37174
$614,900Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec 5c Pb 57 Pg 751006 Rudder DrSpring Hill37174
$1,036,851Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31830 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$424,900Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 852696 New Port Royal RdThompson Station37179
$699,850June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132642 Buckner LnThompsons Station37179
$404,8451015 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$498,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503005 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$540,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513544 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$420,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223479 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$834,768Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503318 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$419,3951019 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$420,000Ashwicke Park Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 912725 Jacob DrThompsons Station37179
$1,600,0002640 Thompsons Sta Rd EThompsons Station37179
$1,010,068June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113249 Asterwood CirThompsons Station37179
$401,765Mountain View1017 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$409,345Mountain View905 Mountain View Pvt CtThompsons Station37179
$1,175,000Bridgemore Village Sec8b Pb 66 Pg 1503670 Martins Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$1,648,455Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973361 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179

