Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Sept. 23, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for September 23-27, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $485,000 Shannon Glen Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 138 1710 O'brien Ct Spring Hill 37174 $664,630 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 708 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $417,685 909 Mountain View Pvt Ct Spring Hill 37174 $4,750,000 August Park Ph1b Pb 78 Pg 74 1414 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $400,750 907 Mountain View Pvt Ct Spring Hill 37174 $480,000 Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 108 1019 Lowrey Pl Spring Hill 37174 $640,000 Burtonwood Add Ph 2 Pb 39 Pg 59 2004 Towhee Ct Spring Hill 37174 $830,000 Shoopman Pb 47 Pg 53 1765 Sugar Ridge Rd Spring Hill 37174 $525,000 Wades Grove Sec15b Pb 66 Pg 110 1019 Claymill Dr Spring Hill 37174 $614,900 Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec 5c Pb 57 Pg 75 1006 Rudder Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,036,851 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 830 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $424,900 Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85 2696 New Port Royal Rd Thompson Station 37179 $699,850 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2642 Buckner Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $404,845 1015 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $498,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3005 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $540,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3544 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $420,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3479 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $834,768 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3318 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $419,395 1019 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $420,000 Ashwicke Park Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 91 2725 Jacob Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,600,000 2640 Thompsons Sta Rd E Thompsons Station 37179 $1,010,068 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 249 Asterwood Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $401,765 Mountain View 1017 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $409,345 Mountain View 905 Mountain View Pvt Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,175,000 Bridgemore Village Sec8b Pb 66 Pg 150 3670 Martins Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,648,455 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3361 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email