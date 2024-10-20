Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Sept. 23, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for September 23-27, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$485,000
|Shannon Glen Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 138
|1710 O'brien Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$664,630
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|708 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$417,685
|909 Mountain View Pvt Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$4,750,000
|August Park Ph1b Pb 78 Pg 74
|1414 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$400,750
|907 Mountain View Pvt Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$480,000
|Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 108
|1019 Lowrey Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$640,000
|Burtonwood Add Ph 2 Pb 39 Pg 59
|2004 Towhee Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$830,000
|Shoopman Pb 47 Pg 53
|1765 Sugar Ridge Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$525,000
|Wades Grove Sec15b Pb 66 Pg 110
|1019 Claymill Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$614,900
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec 5c Pb 57 Pg 75
|1006 Rudder Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,036,851
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|830 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$424,900
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85
|2696 New Port Royal Rd
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$699,850
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2642 Buckner Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$404,845
|1015 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$498,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3005 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$540,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3544 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$420,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3479 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$834,768
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3318 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$419,395
|1019 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$420,000
|Ashwicke Park Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 91
|2725 Jacob Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,600,000
|2640 Thompsons Sta Rd E
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,010,068
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|249 Asterwood Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$401,765
|Mountain View
|1017 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$409,345
|Mountain View
|905 Mountain View Pvt Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,175,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec8b Pb 66 Pg 150
|3670 Martins Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,648,455
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3361 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
