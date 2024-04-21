Ray LaMontagne & Gregory Alan Isakov Announce Co-Headling Tour Stop in Franklin

Acclaimed songwriters and musicians Ray LaMontagne and Gregory Alan Isakov will join forces for an extensive co-headline tour this fall. Produced by Live Nation, the 17-date tour includes stops at Seattle’s Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Amphitheatre, San Diego’s CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, Phoenix’s Arizona Federal Theatre, Charleston’s Firefly Distillery, Cincinnati’s Andrew J Brady Center, and Franklin’s FirstBank Amphitheater on October 6th.

Tickets for these shows, which will feature an opening set by special guests The Secret Sisters, will go on sale next Friday, April 26, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Full details can be found at www.raylamontagne.com/tour and www.gregoryalanisakov.com/tour.