OBITUARY: Robert J. ‘Bobby’ Vance

Robert J. “Bobby” Vance, age 90 of Arrington, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

A native of Murfreesboro, TN, he was the son of the late Claude Dee Vance, Sr., and Flora Hoover Vance.

Mr. Vance was also preceded in death by his wife, Anna Frances Wood Vance, brothers, Claude Dee Vance, Jr. and Ralph Vance, sisters, Jean Alsup and Ruth Wood.

Mr. Vance is survived by his son, Christopher H. Vance and his wife Karen of Sunset, SC; daughter, Julie Vance Broach of the Almaville community; grandchildren, Jessica Vance, Megan Vance, Andrew “Drew” Ellsworth, Laura Ellsworth Steyer, and Mary Ellsworth.

Mr. Vance was a US Navy veteran, and a member of Lock’s Memorial United Methodist Church. He was a 1950 graduate of Central High School and a 1954 graduate of MTSU, formerly Middle Tennessee State College.

Mr. Vance was a retired Propulsion Systems Engineer at Marshall Space Center in Huntsville, AL after 32 years of service.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Monday, January 30, 2023, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Monday, January 30, 2023, following the visitation. Rev. Michael O’ Bannon and Rev. Barry Culbertson will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with military honors. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

