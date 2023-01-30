New Music for You this Week- January 30, 2023

10 Chase Rice

When Chase Rice’s longtime friend came to him with an idea for a song about “a guy and his dog driving around together,” the songwriter laughed. “That cliché was exactly the type of thing I was trying to avoid on this album,” Rice remembers. And yet, once he sat down with his acoustic guitar to craft what would become one of three solo writes on the forthcoming project, the result was anything but cliché. With “Bench Seat,” available everywhere now, Rice pays tribute to that friend – and the dog that saved his life.

“My buddy was in a really dark place – to the point where he was ready to end his own life. It took a lot for him to take me back to that moment, but when he told me what stopped him it stopped me in my tracks: his dog came and laid his head on his lap, and that connection saved him,” Rice explains. “I wrote this song by myself with the point of view from the dog’s perspective – which might not be obvious right away – and what that moment might have meant for the two of them if not for that intervention.”

