New Music for You this Week- January 30, 2023

By
Donna Vissman
If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.

1The Arcs

photo by Alysse Gafkjen

The Arcs just released their first full length album since 2015, Electrophonic Chronic, featuring the band’s full line-up of Dan Auerbach, Leon Michels, Nick Movshon and Homer Steinweiss alongside the late Richard Swift. Also featuring artwork from their collaborator El Oms and animated videos from Robert “Roboshobo” Schober.

Take a listen here. 

2Nicole Witt

photo from Nicole Witt

Nicole Witt, creator and founding member of Nashville’s Six One Five Collective, releases “Everywhere I Wanna Be” today — her first-ever solo effort.

Take a listen here. 

3Brandon Davis

photo from Brandon Davis

Brandon Davis releases his heartwarming single “One of Those” via Big Yellow Dog Music, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The song is an ode to Davis’ wife and sees him shedding his former rough-and-rowdy ways for her.

Take a listen here.

4The Gibson Brothers

photo from The Gibson Brothers

Eric and Leigh Gibson just released Darkest Hour album.“Every song written feels like a little victory to its writer. Sure, some are better than others, and from time to time—if you’re lucky—you write something special. But every one counts,” says Eric Gibson. You can see them live at Analog at Hutton Hotel on Feb. 18.

Take a listen here. 

5Cole Swindell

photo from Cole Swindell

Cole Swindell releases his new single “Drinkaby.”  Swindell says, “The guitar lick in the intro just grabs you and doesn’t let you go. I’m not sure if there is such thing as a fun breakup song but that’s kind of what this is. Glad it’s finally out and can’t wait to get out there and play it live.”

Take a listen here. 

6Madelyn Rose

photo from Madelyn Rose

Emerging artist Madelyn Rose is kicking off a momentous year with the release of her debut single, “Taillights Fade.” At just 15 years old, the gifted singer-songwriter is marking her arrival in the genre with an empowering twist on a classic heartbreak tale. Co-written by Madelyn alongside Lauryn Tauber and Justin Klump, who also co-produced the song with Brian Malouf, “Taillights Fade” serves as the perfect introduction to the promising young talent.

Take a listen here. 

7Matt Butler

photo by Shervin Lainez
Butler explains the song, “Praying for Rain” is “about putting up the white flag and surrendering. It’s about saying that things have gotten so bad, so out of hand, that we can no longer handle something on our own and we need help.”
Take a listen here. 

 

8Luke Combs

photo from Luke Combs

Just nine months after his 3x Grammy-nominated record Growin’ Up was released, reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs is back with a new companion album, Gettin’ Old, March 24 via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville. In advance of the release, lead track, “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old,” written by Combs, Rob Snyder and Channing Wilson, is out now. Luke Combs will perform at Nissan Stadium on April 15.

Take a listen here. 

9Zach Bryan

photo from YouTube

The viral sensation that has been selling shows across the country including his show last year at FirstBank Amphitheater released “Dawns” with Maggie Rogers. It’s a song about the loss of Bryan’s mother.

Take a listen here. 

10Chase Rice

photo by Kaiser Cunningham

When Chase Rice’s longtime friend came to him with an idea for a song about “a guy and his dog driving around together,” the songwriter laughed. “That cliché was exactly the type of thing I was trying to avoid on this album,” Rice remembers. And yet, once he sat down with his acoustic guitar to craft what would become one of three solo writes on the forthcoming project, the result was anything but cliché. With “Bench Seat,” available everywhere now, Rice pays tribute to that friend – and the dog that saved his life.

“My buddy was in a really dark place – to the point where he was ready to end his own life. It took a lot for him to take me back to that moment, but when he told me what stopped him it stopped me in my tracks: his dog came and laid his head on his lap, and that connection saved him,” Rice explains. “I wrote this song by myself with the point of view from the dog’s perspective – which might not be obvious right away – and what that moment might have meant for the two of them if not for that intervention.”

Take a listen here. 

 

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman

