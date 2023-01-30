OBITUARY: Jesse Edelin Short III

Jesse Edelin Short III, age 85 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

He was born in Nashville, TN to the late Jesse Edelin Short, Jr. and Alma Bennett Short.

Jesse was a graduate of the University of Tennessee Knoxville with a degree in Agriculture and a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity.

He returned to the family farm as the fourth generation farmer of his family’s land. Agriculture and educating others about it were his passion. He was a dairy farmer for over 40 years and was a member of Dairymen Inc. and DHIA. He was a board member of Williamson County Farmer’s Co-op and worked many years at the Jewell Tobacco Warehouse during tobacco season.

When he finally retired from the dairy business, he worked with his long time friend, Jimmy McGee, in the ornamental iron business.

He was involved with the founding of the Tennessee Valley Pioneer Power Association and shared his love of antique tractors and equipment. He met many friends through tractor shows as he displayed his beloved John Deere collection. At the Williamson county fair, he volunteered in the dairy display and children’s farming section to share his love of farming with the next generation.

He grew up in the First Presbyterian Church in Franklin and later was a charter member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Franklin. He felt he was always with the Lord on his farm and in nature. Jesse never met a stranger. He had many friends and neighbors from all walks of life. His joy came from helping others. Jesse enjoyed the rich history of Williamson County and sharing that with anyone he met. If you stopped to visit under the tree, you should set aside plenty of time for that conversation.

Jesse is preceded in death by his daughter, Rachael Boen Short; brother, Walter Bennett Short.

He is survived by his son, David (Angela) Short of Franklin, TN; daughter, Julia Short Moore of Franklin, TN; brother, William Miller “Bilbo” Short of Memphis, TN; sister, Mary Anne Warren of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Carter Short, Caroline Short, Jackson Short & Jessica Moore and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, January 30, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Carter Short, Jackson Short, Joe Pearre, Ryan Stone, Todd Bowman, Mark Hyjek, Chad Jewell and Paul Egbert. Honorary pallbearers will be Ezra Miller, Caleb Miller, Lloyd Miller, Eddie Miller, Freeman Miller, Mark Watkins, Hunter Waldrum.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

Memorials may be made to the Nashville Rescue Mission, Battle of Franklin Trust and Alive Hospice.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/