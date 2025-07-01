OBITUARY: Robert Andrew Ryan

Robert Andrew Ryan, age 18, of Chapel Hill, TN passed away June 29, 2025. Andrew was a 2024 graduate of Forrest High School in Chapel Hill, TN where he was a member of the drama club called The Forrest Players. He received several accolades for his performances and received the Senior Theater Award in high school.

As a child, he always wanted to be in law enforcement. He started in February 2025 with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department and worked in the detention facility. He also had a hobby for many years as an avid gamer. Andrew was a valued member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and also served as an assistant teacher with the children’s church.

Andrew loved his family and will be missed by all that knew him. His Lord and Savior has met him to say, “Well Done Thy Good And Faithful Servant”. Preceded in death by grandmother, Rada Essary Williams, and uncle, Jimmy Joe “J.J.” Williams. Survived by: parents, Casey and Shawna Williams Ryan; brother, Joseph Ryan; sister, Rada “Rabeth” Ryan; grandparents, Arnie and Regina Ryan and Malcom Williams; aunts, Angie Williams, Stephanie Beard and Shelly Ware and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Monday, July 7, 2025, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Jerry Yerkes, Chaplain Susan Cress and Sheriff Jeff Hughes officiating. Burial will follow in Swanson Cemetery with full officer honors.

Active pallbearers will be Williamson County Sheriff Deputy Friends. Honorary pallbearers will be the remaining Williamson County Sheriff Deputies and staff.

Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Children’s Church or Alive Hospice. Visitation will be 4-8PM Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, (615) 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com