Noodles & Company Unveils Limited-Time Bulgogi Steak Mac & Cheese

June 25, 2025 – Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS), the fast-casual favorite known for its globally inspired noodle bowls and legendary Mac Menu, is turning up the heat this summer with the launch of Bulgogi Steak Mac & Cheese. Available for a limited time beginning July 2, this bold new bowl fuses the creamy comfort of Noodles’ iconic Creamy Mac & Cheese with tender steak and a sweet-and-spicy Korean-style Bulgogi sauce, delivering a crave-worthy and unique twist on a classic that guests can’t find anywhere else.

On July 14, in celebration of National Mac & Cheese Day, Noodles Rewards members can enjoy a BOGO-style offer: Buy any regular entrée, get 50% off a Mac Menu dish. It’s the perfect chance to try the new Bulgogi Steak Mac, enjoy the famed Creamy Mac, or dig into bold flavors like Buffalo Chicken Ranch Mac—all for half the price.

Introducing Bulgogi Steak Mac & Cheese

Bulgogi Steak Mac & Cheese is crafted to impress and made to crave. This bold new bowl features elbow noodles tossed in a creamy cheddar-jack cheese sauce, topped with seared steak, sweet and spicy Korean-style Gochujang sauce, scallions, crispy onions, and a finishing touch of Asian seasonings. It’s comfort food with a kick—available for a limited time only at Noodles & Company locations nationwide.

The Best Way to Eat Bulgogi? Spoonsticks

To celebrate the launch of the bold new Bulgogi Steak Mac, Noodles & Company is turning up the heat on social media with a limited-time giveaway. From June 27 to July 3, fans can enter by commenting on the Noodles & Company Instagram page post featuring Bulgogi Steak Mac and tagging a friend.

One hundred lucky winners will score a pair of exclusive Spoonsticks—a custom utensil with a spoon on one end and chopsticks on the other. It’s the perfect way to dig into this sweet, spicy, and totally craveable mac mashup.

Join Noodles Rewards for Perks and Points

Noodles Rewards is free and easy to join on the Noodles app or at noodles.com/rewards. Rewards members earn points on every order to redeem on freebies in the rewards store. Members also enjoy exclusive offers tailored to their preferences, surprise deals like the upcoming BOGO Mac & Cheese offer on July 14th for National Mac & Cheese Day, a special birthday reward, and even early access to new menu items. Even better? New rewards members will earn a free entrée after their first purchase of $10 or more.

