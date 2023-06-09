OBITUARY: Michael Allen Jones

Michael Allen Jones, age 59, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Mary Francis Jones; brother, James Larry Jones; sister, Sara Francis Richardson.

He is survived by his girlfriend, Ann Shaw; beloved brothers, Randy Jones and wife Jean, Hugh Jones and wife Brenda; numerous nieces and nephew.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10 am in the Chapel of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. The family will accept friends and relatives on Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 4-8 PM as well as two hours before the service on Friday. Pallbearers will be; Randall Stevens, Dustin Lamb, Vernon Daubenspeck, Mike Daubenspeck, Randy Jones and Hugh Jones. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

