OBITUARY: Walter Wilson Vaden Jr.

Walter Wilson Vaden, Jr. age 86 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023.

Wilson was a retired Director of the Franklin Street Dept. with 13 years of service. He was also an Estimator for Tennessee Valley Paving Co. for 26 years. A member of Heritage Church of Christ and longtime member of Peytonsville Church of Christ.

Preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Tomlin Vaden and parents, Walter W. Vaden Sr. and Roberta Golden Vaden.

Survived by son, Steven Mark (Maxine) Vaden; sister, Mary Vaden Hurt; sisters-in-law, Jean Brooks and Billie (Donald) Glenn; brother-in-law, David (Wanda) Tomlin; many loving nieces & nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Jimmy Hurt, David Tomlin, Don Glenn, Trey Vaughn, Pete Crutcher, Bryan Derryberry, Joe York and Davy Tomlin. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Bruce, Bill Derryberry, Steve Smith, Jerry Sharber, Doug Langston, Ray Locke, Charlie Meek, Tim Meek, Elders of Peytonsville Church of Christ and Elders of Heritage Church of Christ.

Memorials may be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Fund. Visitation will be 3-6PM Friday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

