OBITUARY: Louise Garrett Beirs

Louise Garrett Beirs, age 93, a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at her residence.

Born on May 7, 1929, in Houston County, Alabama, Louise was the daughter of the late Joseph E. Garrett and the late Dessie S. McCall Garrett.

She loved to dance, and play Mahjong, Bridge, and Wii Bowling. She was a member of Spring Hill Senior Center and the Spring Hill Episcopal Church. She worked many years as a bank teller supervisor for the Bank of America before retiring.

She is survived by her son David Beirs of North Charleston, SC, daughters Kathi (Shannon) Ivey of Rogers, MN, Jackie (Stewart) Asplundh of Huntingdon Valley, PA, Mary (Ben) White of Decherd, TN, brother George Garrett, grandchildren Jamie (Jacob) Sevelius, Alexis Asplundh, Ryan Asplundh, Garrett Asplundh, David Asplundh, Brent (Kristin) White, Aubry (Jake) Rollins, and great-grandchildren Theodore Sevelius, Franklin Sevelius, and Layne White.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Vallie Garrett Hobbs, Buster Garrett, Mamie Garrett Merrit, O’Neal Garrett, Johnny Garrett.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 4:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home. A visitation will also be held on Thursday from 3:00 until 4:00 pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the United Service Organizations, PO Box 96860 Washington, DC 20077-7677.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

