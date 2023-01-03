OBITUARY: Deborah Faye (Wright) Cloyd

Deborah Faye (Wright) Cloyd, age 74 of Franklin, Tennessee was called home to be with The LORD on Thursday, December 29th, 2022.

Faye was preceded by her beloved husband, James Larry Cloyd; parents Preston and Lillie Wright; and sister, Barbara Finney.

Faye leaves behind her sons, Michael Cloyd, Steven Cloyd (Kelly); daughter, Lisa Greenway (Robert); sisters Mary Jo Sawyer and Patricia Wright; grandchildren, Joseph, Jesse, Lillian and Josephine.

Faye lived a spiritual and joyous life, preferring to surround herself with family, friends, and her church family. Her faith in Jesus sustained her throughout her life and she will be remembered as a faithful Christian by the way she loved and lived.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with close friend and Pastor Johnny Webb officiating. Burial to follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Tuesday, and for one hour prior to the service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Memorials may be made in Faye’s memory to Leiper’s Fork Church of Christ; where she faithfully attended most of her adult life.

