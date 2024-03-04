New Music this Week- March 4, 2024

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Kenny Chesney
Kenny Chesney knows everybody has had that one person who triggers a “Thinkin’ Bout” situation; it’s why he wanted it as the third track from BORN, his first new music in four years.
“I have absolutely never heard a song like this… ever,” Chesney says, “and I’ve heard a lot of songs! It’s such an unusual, fresh way to come at something you think you know and have heard everything all about. And then something falls out in a writing session, everyone looks at each other – and you all say, ‘OH! We’re writing that.’”
Take a listen here.
2Lake Street Dive
Lake Street Dive’s new album Good Together is set for release June 21, their first for Fantasy Records. Today, the band debuts the title track, “Good Together,” featuring a duet between vocalist Rachael Price and keyboardist/vocalist Akie Bermiss.
Take a listen here.
3Leon & Kane Brown
Mexican sensation Carín León and country superstar Kane Brownreveal their new collaboration, “The One (Pero No Como Yo).” The track represents a career milestone for both artists and a landmark crossover between American country and música Mexicana.
Take a listen here.
4Drake Milligan
5Keith Urban
Promises made, promises kept, and more music from four-time Grammy© Award winner Keith Urban. “Messed Up As Me” out today, is another release from his as-of-yet, unnamed album. “Let’s put it this way,” says Urban, who debuted the song during CRS at The Ryman Auditorium, part of the annual Team UMG luncheon.
He continues, “Most of us have been in dysfunctional relationships before, where there’s not a lot of compatibility, except for that one area where it’s so good you put up with all the rest. A phone call or a night out and you’re right back where you shouldn’t be.”
Take a listen here.
6Judah and the Lion
Nashville folk-rock darlings Judah & the Lion (Judah Akers and Brian Macdonald) released their latest track, “Great Decisions.”
Take a listen here.
7Carly Pearce
GRAMMY, CMA and ACM-Award winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce has announced the release of her highly anticipated fourth studio album hummingbird, out June 14 via Big Machine Records. In tandem, Pearce has also released the album’s stirring title track, “hummingbird.”
Take a listen here.