New Music this Week- March 4, 2024

Kenny Chesney knows everybody has had that one person who triggers a “Thinkin’ Bout” situation; it’s why he wanted it as the third track from BORN, his first new music in four years.

“I have absolutely never heard a song like this… ever,” Chesney says, “and I’ve heard a lot of songs! It’s such an unusual, fresh way to come at something you think you know and have heard everything all about. And then something falls out in a writing session, everyone looks at each other – and you all say, ‘OH! We’re writing that.’”

