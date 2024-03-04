Weather 3-4-2024 Winds Return

This is the start to what will be a wet week. We may see some strong storms occasionally and 2-3 inches of rain is forecast throughout the week.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

As for today, the winds return…..

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.