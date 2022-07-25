New Music for You this Week – July 25, 2022

2 Dolly Parton – “Two Doors Down”

Country Goes Reggae is the latest creative mashup from producers Christian and Frank Berman (The Berman Brothers) and partner Ron Oehl, and features the vocal talents of Jimmie Allen, Randy Houser, Alexandra Kay, Toby Keith, Rascal Flatts, Landon Parker, Chase Rice, Uncle Kracker, Lainey Wilson, and Country Music Hall of Famers Alabama and Dolly Parton.

“To say that I’m proud of the Country Goes Reggae album with Positive Vibrations would be, certainly, an understatement,” says Parton. “So many wonderful artists, so many wonderful songs and such great arrangements! I know people will be loving this album forever and I truly hope that you enjoy my song ‘Two Doors Down.’”

