Flower Child Sister Restaurant Culinary Dropout is Headed to Franklin

Flower Child just opened in Franklin at Southside McEwen in June. Now, another Sam Fox concept will open in Franklin.

According to new business filings published by Williamson Source on July 4th, Culinary Dropout has filed for a business license. The new restaurant will be located at Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin at McEwen Northside.

On the Culinary Dropout website, for locations, it listed Franklin, Tennessee as “coming soon,” with the address 4020 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 101. No other details were given about the new location or the anticipated opening date.

There are currently thirteen Culinary Dropout locations across six states. Crowd favorites on the menu include pretzel bites and provolone fondue, 36-hour pork ribs, and their famous fried chicken drizzled with honey. Standouts on the menu include a strawberry and spinach salad topped with golden raisins, snap peas, goat cheese, farro, garden herbs, smoked almonds, and poppyseed vinaigrette, alongside a pub burger served with Havarti cheese, bacon, mayo, and house BBQ sauce, with an optional egg addition.

Other offerings include black truffle mushroom pasta, prepared with smoked onion Alfredo, mozzarella cheese, and arugula, as well as 36-hour pork ribs glazed with jalapeño and molasses, served with fries.

Sam Fox Concept restaurants in the Nashville area include Flower Child, Blanco, The Henry, Dough Bird, and Pushing Daisies. Sam Fox also partnered with Justin Timberlake to open the Twelve Thirty Club at Fifth & Broadway back in 2021.

