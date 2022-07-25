Over a Dozen Tennessee Communities Awarded Grants to Build or Enhance Dog Parks

Randy and Jenny Boyd, with the Boyd Foundation, announced Friday that 15 communities across Tennessee will be awarded grants totaling $375,000 to build or enhance dog parks in its final year. Launched in 2018, the Dog Park Dash program has provided more than 100 communities with grants totaling $3 million with the goal of making our state the most pet-friendly in the nation.

Dozens of communities worked all year long to organize residents, coordinate with local officials, mobilize on social media, and host pet-friendly events to compete to win a $25,000 grant to build or improve an existing dog park in their community.

The Boyd Foundation is awarding the city of Waverly, the 100th and final Dog Park Dash winner, a special $50,000 prize. A catastrophic flood hit Waverly in August 2021, killing 20 community members and damaging hundreds of homes, businesses, and public facilities.

“Jenny and I are honored to give the 100th and final Dog Park Dash grant to the wonderful and resilient people of Waverly,” said Randy Boyd, co-founder of The Boyd Foundation. “After so much suffering, their community deserves a beautiful new park for local dog-owners and residents to enjoy with their pets.”

“The city of Waverly is thrilled to be the 100th Dog Park Dash grant recipient and appreciates the Boyd Foundation so much for giving us this generous gift,” said Waverly Mayor Wallace B. Frazier. “We have the enormous task of rebuilding so much of our community. A new dog park for our citizens is a welcome addition that would not be possible without this grant.”

The full list of winning communities for the 2022 Tennessee Dog Park Dash grants includes:

EAST TENNESSEE: Dunlap, Farragut, Hixson, Lenoir City

MIDDLE TENNESSEE: Clarksville, Franklin (Epworth), Goodlettsville, Lewis County/Hohenwald, Livingston, McEwen, Waverly

WEST TENNESSEE: Jackson (Downtown), Overton Park/Memphis, Somerville, Whiteville

“Our goal has always been to make Tennessee the most pet-friendly state in the nation, and after this year, our Tennessee Dog Park Dash will have added or enhanced 100 dog parks across the state putting us well on our way,” Boyd added. “We’re grateful that so many communities chose to participate, and we’re excited to see these fantastic new parks all across the state.”

A full list of previous winners can be found at dogparkdash.com.