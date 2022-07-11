New Music for You this Week – July 11th, 2002

6 Kelsea Ballerini – “Heartfirst”

Kelsea Ballerini presents the cinematic music video for her latest single “HEARTFIRST.” Directed by frequent collaborator Patrick Tracy from a treatment written by the songstress herself.

The video for “HEARTFIRST” stands out as her most stunning to date. It opens on Kelsea as she walks down a sunny city street before bumping into a handsome would-be suitor nineties romcom-style. We jump into her ultimate fantasy of “what could happen” through a series of dazzling vignettes, including on a beachside rollercoaster, gambling at a casino in the sky, strumming an acoustic guitar in the desert, and climbing a ladder through the clouds to heaven.

