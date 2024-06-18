MTSU Soccer Releases 2024 Schedule

Middle Tennessee Soccer fans, mark your calendars! The 2024 schedule is out, featuring 11 thrilling home games and seven challenging road battles.

The action kicks off with the annual Blue vs. White game on Saturday, August 3 at 5 p.m. Following this fan-favorite event, the Blue Raiders will head to Southern Indiana for an exhibition match on August 10, fine-tuning their game ahead of the regular season.

The season opener promises excitement as MTSU hosts Alcorn State at home on August 16, followed by a matchup with Belmont on August 18. The first road trip takes the team to Lafayette, La., where they’ll clash with the Ragin’ Cajuns on August 22.

Returning to the friendly confines of Dean A. Hayes Track & Soccer Stadium, the Blue Raiders will host three consecutive home games: Tennessee Tech on August 25, North Alabama on August 29, and Bellarmine on September 1.

The road beckons again as MTSU travels to Huntsville, Ala., to take on Alabama A&M on September 5, then heads up I-24 to Nashville for a showdown with Vanderbilt on September 8 at 6 p.m. Back home, the Blue Raiders will wrap up their non-conference schedule against South Alabama on September 12.

Conference USA play kicks off with a home game against FIU in Murfreesboro on September 19. The team then hits the road for matchups against UTEP on September 26 and New Mexico State on September 29.

A trio of home conference games follows: Jacksonville State on October 3, Kennesaw State on October 6, and a highly anticipated game against Western Kentucky on October 13. This season marks Kennesaw State’s debut in Conference USA and their second-ever match against MTSU, with the Blue Raiders having won their first encounter 2-1 back in 2017.

The Blue Raiders will then face road tests against Sam Houston on October 20 and the defending Conference USA champions Liberty Flames on October 27. The regular season finale sees MTSU back at home against Louisiana Tech on November 1 at 7 p.m.

Finally, the season culminates with the Conference USA Championship, set to take place in Miami, Fla., at FIU’s campus from November 4-10. Get ready, Blue Raiders fans – it’s going to be an electrifying season!

Follow Middle Tennessee Soccer on social media on Facebook (Blue Raider Soccer), X (@MT_Soccer) and Instagram (@mt_wsoccer).

Source: MTSU

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email