Morning Source – Spring Hill Spider Man-Isaiah Brooks

Morning Source

Guest: Spring Hill Spider-Man



Originally Aired: February 16, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Isiah Brooks, known as Spring Hill Spider-Man.

We spoke to Isaiah Brooks who one day decided to entertain the community of Spring Hill by putting on a Spider-Man costume. Now, you can find him at local birthday parties, baby showers, and other events. And if you need Spider-Man to make an appearance, you can message him on social media for an appearance at your next event.

