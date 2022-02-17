Register Now for Franklin Police Stay Safe Seminar for Feb. 23

The Franklin Police Department has scheduled a free 1.5 hour seminar designed to help keep citizens safe during an active shooter situation.

Because community preparedness can help save lives, Franklin Police want to share information on three main, national best practices:

Avoid, Deny, Defend.

The seminars are free and open to the public -pre-registration is required-

Class size is limited

WHEN:

Wednesday, February 23

10-11:30 am

WHERE

FPD Headquarters | 900 Columbia Avenue

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

Franklin parents, teens, employers, school and church leaders, any member of the Franklin community.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

(Video shows previous, pre-pandemic classes. Class sizes now limited & socially distanced)

No cameras or recording devices will be allowed into the training location. Media wishing to interview Franklin Police staff, instructors, or attendees needs to make prior arrangements with Franklin Police Public Affairs, Lt. Charles Warner.