Morning Source – Heath Clark

Morning Source

Guest: Heath Clark



Originally Aired: January 7, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Heath Clark with Company Distilling.

Clark shared with us about the opening of Three Casks at Nashville International Airport, a partnership with Aero Services Group. Clark told the story of how a moonshine still was found and seized in operation by Deputy Sheriff George L. Dyer of the Franklin County Sheriff’s department in 2009 near the Sherwood community in Franklin County, Tennessee. Then at the opening of Three Casks on Wednesday, December 29th, at 10:30 am Deputy Dyer along with Franklin County Sheriff Tim Fuller will escorted the moonshine still to Three Casks for permanent display where visitors will see a piece of history and tradition like no other.

Be sure to visit Three Casks at Nashville International Airport on Concourse C the next time you travel.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!