OBITUARY: Hunter James Harrison

Hunter James Harrison, 20, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022. He was born on August 16, 2001.

Growing up in Aurora/North Aurora, Illinois, and then moving to Brentwood, Tennessee when he was 11, Hunter learned the values of working hard, honesty, integrity, and friendship. Hunter loved Football and playing at Brentwood High School was the highlight of his young life. He made a new “family” of friends and felt privileged to be so close to so many. Hunter always wore his heart on his sleeve and would be there for anyone who just needed him to listen. He was a great friend to many. Hunter always would put a smile on his face, share big hugs, and make everyone feel welcome.

Hunter lost his father and best friend, Robert Harrison, on January 11, 2021 and unfortunately, could not deal with the tragedy. This past year has been very difficult for him putting him in a place he just could not come back from.

Hunter is survived by his mother, Felicia Dellanini-Harrison, Brother, Austin Hawk Harrison; children: Lennon James Harrison. He also has a large extended family throughout the United States.

Hunter was preceded in death by his Father, Robert Hames Harrison on January 11, 2021.

Services will be held on February 12, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church on Crockett Road, Brentwood, TN.

In lieu of flowers, information will be provided for a donation to an addiction Grant in Hunter’s name.