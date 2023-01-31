Miller’s Ale House Adds 5 New Menu Items

Miller’s Ale House has introduced five new permanent menu items, available today, Monday, January 30 across all locations, including two new quesadillas, a pulled pork taco and sandwich, and a chicken and rice dish. Please see full descriptions below with pricing.
The new items include:
- Roasted Chile Spiced Chicken Quesadilla: Grilled flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, poblano peppers, onions, pico de gallo, black bean corn salsa and drizzled with creamy red chile sauce. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. $12.99
- Chipotle BBQ Pulled Pork Quesadilla: Grilled flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, poblano peppers, onions, pico de gallo, black bean corn salsa and drizzled with chipotle BBQ sauce. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. $13.99
- Mimi’s Fiesta Chicken & Shrimp: Grilled chicken breast, blackened shrimp, black bean corn salsa, cilantro lime rice, chimichurri, creamy red chile sauce, pickled red onions, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco cheese. $15.99
- Chipotle BBQ Pulled Pork Taco: Chipotle BBQ pork served with shredded cabbage, guacamole, pickled onions, pico de gallo, garlic-lime cream on flour tortilla and a side of black beans. $11.99
- Pulled Pork Sandwich: House-made pulled pork, chipotle BBQ sauce, coleslaw, and dill pickle slices served on a toasted black and white sesame seed bun with fries. $10.99