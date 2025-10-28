McDonald’s Introduces New Buffalo Ranch Sauce

Cowboys, cowgirls, city-slickers, and sauce aficionados – saddle up. There’s a new sauce in town, and it’s the ultimate mild-meets-wild fix for fans who can’t quite decide which flavor profile they want to explore.

Available nationwide by Nov. 3, 2025, the new Buffalo Ranch Sauce gives fans a blend of tangy & bold buffalo sauce, balanced by cool & creamy ranch. With flavor notes of buttermilk, garlic and onion that lend a subtle sweetness as gentle heat builds to a savory spice finish – it’s the best of both worlds.

Consider Buffalo Ranch Sauce the perfect match for your favorite chicken items, with limited-time offerings like:

Buffalo Ranch Snack Wrap® – Featuring a crispy, juicy and tender McCrispy Strip with shredded cheese, cool and crisp shredded lettuce and Buffalo Ranch Sauce, all wrapped up and ready to go for $2.99*.

Bacon Buffalo Ranch McCrispy® – This McCrispy makeover pairs thick-cut applewood smoked bacon and crinkle-cut pickles with Buffalo Ranch Sauce atop our crispy, juicy and tender McCrispy filet on a toasted potato roll.

Bacon Buffalo Ranch Deluxe McCrispy® – For even more flavor, the Deluxe version adds shredded lettuce and Roma tomatoes alongside thick-cut applewood smoked bacon and Buffalo Ranch Sauce atop our crispy, juicy and tender McCrispy filet on a toasted potato roll.

McCrispy® Strips with Buffalo Ranch Dip Cup – Enjoy Buffalo Ranch Sauce on the side with McCrispy Strips, which are perfectly coated with golden-brown breading and delicious black pepper flavor.

And for our boldest cowboys and cowgirls who like to take their own path? Grab it a la carte and sauce up any menu item you choose. Head to participating McDonald’s restaurants and lasso in the bold new flavors of the Buffalo Ranch Sauce – available nationwide by Nov. 3 for a limited time only.

Source: McDonald’s

