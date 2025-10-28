Franklin Alderman Election Happening Today

Voters in Franklin, Tennessee, can cast their ballots today, October 28, in the City of Franklin Municipal Election for four Ward Aldermen seats. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Registered voters living within the city’s corporate limits are eligible to vote. Each voter will cast one ballot for a candidate in their ward, but any city voter may use any of the designated vote centers, regardless of their specific ward.

Vote center locations for this election include:

Cool Springs Conference Center, 700 Cool Springs Blvd

Pearre Creek Elementary, 1811 Townsend Blvd

County Enrichment Center (accessible through Library Parking Area), 110 Everbright Ave

Legacy Middle School, 2380 Henpeck Lane

Hunters Bend Elementary, 2121 Fieldstone Pkwy

First Presbyterian Church, 101 Legends Club Lane

The Church of the City, 828 Murfreesboro Road

Parish Presbyterian Church (new location for this election), 4156 Clovercroft Road

For more information on the election and polling locations, visit williamsonvotes.net.

